Whether for EDC, camping, hunting, or emergency prep, a quality flashlight is good to have on hand at all times. After all, when you need it, you need it. Right now, you can get a top-rated GearLight flashlight on sale at Amazon for more than half off. Regularly $40, a 2-pack of the S1050 LED flashlight is currently discounted to just $17.

With a super bright LED bulb that can run up for up to 10 hours straight, this GearLight flashlight has three modes for any lighting condition. It’s just 6 inches long, so it’s easy to toss in a pack or tuck in your pocket for everyday carry. Made of military-grade aluminum, the water-resistant exterior is very durable and rugged and can withstand drops of up to 10 feet. A.k.a. it can take a beating in the field without getting damaged—a must for anyone tough on their gear.

Getting two powerful flashlights for under $20 isn’t something you see often, so take advantage of this limited-time deal while you still can.