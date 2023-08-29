We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Whether you’re trying to stay warm out in the woods or want to cook up a nice campsite meal, a fire is essential—which means you’ll need a good fire starter, as well. Right now, the Gerber Gear Bear Grylls fire starter is on sale at Amazon for just $14 with the on-page coupon.

Designed by the survival expert himself—and with the famous professional quality of Gerber—it’s a fantastic tool to have on hand when you’re camping, hiking, or hunting. Even better? It’s waterproof.

The fire steel—which is composed of a ferrocerium rod and a metal striker—comes in a rugged watertight case that protects it from the elements, along with a lanyard so you can always keep it within arm’s reach. It lights fires surprisingly fast and can last for over 8,000 strikes. It weighs less than 3 ounces, making it easy to toss in your pack and it even has an integrated emergency whistle should you need it.

This is a limited-time deal, so grab one while you can at this discounted price.