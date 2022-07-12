If you’ve been looking for a fixed blade knife, a great option from Gerber is on a heavy discount during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale. The Gerber Ultimate Knife is more than just a fixed-blade; it’s a full survival system.

First things first, it’s a sturdy fixed blade. It’s got a full tang, drop point blade, and a serrated half edge. Paired with the ergonomic rubber handle and steel hammer pommel, you can get some real force behind the knife.

Where this fixed blade really excels is in the built-in survival mechanisms. In the sheath you’ve got a snap-in ferrocerium rod, as well as an integrated sharpener for field touchups. The ferro rod pairs with the knife’s fire striking edge, providing everything you’d take on your person in the single sheath. And on the knife itself, you have an emergency whistle in case you’re in a more dire situation.

All in one package, the design on this Gerber blade is smart and efficient, a great pickup for anyone that wants their knife to be an all-in-one backcountry setup.

