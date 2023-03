We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Mar 29, 2023 9:22 AM

Gerber Gear makes some of our favorite knives—and now is the perfect time to snag one for yourself. While Gerber knives are fairly affordable year-round, they’re currently on sale at Amazon for up to 48% off. That means you can get a good quality knife for as little as $12.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best deals on Gerber knives on Amazon this week, from a lightweight folding pocket knife with more than 2,000 reviews to the crazy popular StrongArm fixed blade knife that Gerber is known for.

The Best Gerber Knife Deals