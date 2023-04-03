We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When our experts ranked the best fishing pliers of 2023, the Gerber Linedriver Fishing Line Multi-Tool came in as the best for line management, and more specifically, for cutting braid. And this week, the popular fishing multi-tool is on sale for just $35 on Amazon.

You can use it for almost anything and everything out on the water thanks to its six functions: spinning line vise, tether ring, eyelet clearing spike, hook threader, scissor snips, and split shot crimper. From cutting and threading line to tying knots, it can do it all. Made of durable lightweight aluminum, we believe it’s an essential complement to a quality pair of fishing pliers.

Like so many deals on Amazon, we doubt this sale will last long so we suggest taking advantage of the savings while you can. The versatility and performance of the Gerber Linedriver will serve you well all fishing season long.

More Great Fishing Deals on Amazon

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels

Fishing Rods

Fishing Reels