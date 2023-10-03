We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s no secret that Gerber knives are some of the best. They’re sharp, long-lasting, and lightweight—everything you want in a good pocket knife. And right now, you can get the highly rated Gerber Paraframe Mini on sale at Amazon for nearly 50 percent off. That means you can snag Gerber’s most popular EDC pocket knife for under $10.

With a minimalist compact design, the Gerber Paraframe Mini folding knife is ideal for anything from everyday carry to camping to survival. It weighs just 1.6 ounces and has a 2.5-inch stainless steel plain edge blade that stays sharper for longer. It opens quickly and effortlessly and has a convenient pocket clip that makes it easy to carry around.

This deal won’t last very long, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can. You likely won’t find a sale like this again until Black Friday.