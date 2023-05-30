We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

No matter your outdoor activity of choice—whether it be hunting, camping, or fishing—a good pocket knife is essential. What’s even better than a regular pocket knife, however, is one that’s also a multi-tool. Right now, you can get the popular Gerber Prybrid Utility Knife Multi-Tool on sale at Amazon for just $21.

As the name suggests, the Gerber Prybrid is a hybrid of a pocket utility knife and a multi-tool with eight convenient tools including a pry bar, drivers, a wire stripper, and a nail puller. Like most Gerber knives, its quality is top notch, and more than 4,800 people recommend it for its durability but also its versatility. While you can use it for outdoors adventures, work, or DIY projects, it’s just as great as an EDC knife.

“This utility knife lives up to the Gerber name and quality,” one person raves. “The blade is very easy to extend and retract. And its multiple features (screwdriver, bottle opener, wire cutter etc.) have come in handy more times than I can count!”

A deal this good on a Gerber knife isn’t going to last long, so we recommend snagging one ASAP while the savings are still around.