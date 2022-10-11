Score Major Savings on Ground Blinds at Amazon’s October Prime Day
Save some money on a blind so you can get that new rifle or bow.
Whether you’re off for some solo turkey hunting or chasing whitetails with a partner or young hunter, a ground blind is an immensely useful piece of gear. If you’ve been searching for a blind, Amazon’s October Prime Day event has quite a few on sale.
Though you can pay more for quality materials and some additional specs, what we all want from a ground blind is pretty simple. It fully camouflages you, and it gives you a nice, full view with one-way fabric or windows. Beyond that, it’s all gravy.
All these options do that easily, and at a discount. Though you may find higher quality blinds, for options that fall near the $100 mark, these are all great buys you can snag during the Prime Early Access Sale.
Best Ground Blind Deals
- Rhino Blinds 2-Person Hunting Ground Blind for $66.85 (Save $13.14)
- Primos Double Bull Stakeout Blind for $84.99 (Save $40.96)
- Your Choice 3-Person Ground Blind for $115.99 (Save $23)
- TIDEWE 2-3 Person Ground Blind for $119.99 (Save $30)
- Ameristep Brickhouse 3-Person Easy Set-Up Ground Blind for $124.99 (Save $15)
- Thunderbay 3-4 Person Ground Blind for $127.99 (Save $22)