Written By Amanda Oliver Published Mar 24, 2023 1:00 PM

If you don’t yet own a pair of Hey Dude shoes, now might be the perfect time to snag a pair. The trendy lightweight loafers have skyrocketed in popularity over the last year—not only have they racked up more than 77,000 reviews on Amazon, they’re all over social media and our experts dubbed them some of the best boat shoes of 2023. With elastic laces and a versatile design, they come in more than 90 colors.

Right now, you can find the most popular Hey Dude shoes on sale at Amazon (some for their lowest prices in months!). We recommend grabbing them at this low price while you can because these shoes are famous for selling out.

The Best Hey Dude Deals at Amazon