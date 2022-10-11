Save 30% on the Hydro Flask Water Bottle at Amazon’s October Prime Day Sale
Don't miss this 2-day sale on popular Hydro Flask water bottles
If you love the durability and functionality of Hydro Flask water bottles but can never get past the price, you need to jump on Amazon’s 2-day October Prime Day Sale this week. Not only can you get the classic Hydro Flask water bottles, but they also have a soft-sided cooler on sale. Hydro Flask water bottles are best known for keeping beverages cold for up to 24 hours and hot for up to 12 hours. Available in various sizes, the ones on sale offer leakproof lids, making it easy to toss them in a backpack on a hike or in your car during your daily commute.
All of their bottles are dishwasher safe and designed with a powder coat for added durability that keeps the color coating looking fresh. The stainless steel bottles not only mean this bottle will last much longer than plastic alternatives, but it also means there is no flavor transfer when switching beverages. Hydro Flask products are built to last and offer the versatility needed to be used daily and during outdoor adventures.
Hydro Flask with Wide Mouth Straw Lid for $38.46 (Save $16.49)
Features
- The sale price only applies to the 40 oz bottle
- Fits most backcountry water filters
- Easy cleaning, dishwasher safe
- Keeps drinks cold for up to 24 hours
- Keeps drinks hot for up to 12 hours
Hydro Flask Keiki Shave Ice Flask for $91.99 (Save $21.85)
Features
- Limited edition design
- Classic Hydro Flask features
- Easy carry handle
- Dishwasher safe
- Durable stainless steel materials and powder-coated coloring
Hydro Flask Standard Bottle with Flex Cap Bundle for $37.99 (Save $16.91)
Features
- Includes standard Hydro Flask with flex cap and a water bottle drying rack
- Bottle made with 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel
- TempShield insulation keeps drinks cold or hot for extended periods
- Drying rack designed to hold 4 water bottles or travel mugs
- The drying rack also includes a straw holder
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler for $139.99 (Save $60)
Features
- 20L Cooler
- Keeps items cold for up to 36 hours
- Leakproof design
- Shoulder straps make it easy to carry
- Lightweight
- Waterproof exterior