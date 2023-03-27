We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Travis Smola Published Mar 27, 2023 6:51 AM

Spring is officially here and the time for warm summer adventures won’t be far behind. Nothing spells warm water fun quite like kayaking. Getting into paddling can be expensive but right now, Amazon is offering some great deals on Intex inflatable two-person kayaks that make it incredibly affordable. These popular kayaks are a good choice for beginners, but they are also a great option for experienced paddlers who are looking for something a bit more portable and easier to take along on vacation.

Two of the kayaks are sub $100 and paddlers can save $325 on the Intex Excursion Pro kayak. There is also a $292 bundle deal that includes both a one and two-person kayak, paddles, and pumps—a savings of $377 off the normal list price.

Intex Inflatable Kayak Deals on Amazon