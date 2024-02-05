Jackery Portable Generators Are Up to 50% Off Today Only
Save on some of our favorite power stations for off-grid adventures
Time and time again, Jackery has proven to make some of the best solar generators—and just best portable generators overall. Designed for any situation in which you need power, from camping to RVing, these units are some of the most powerful and most durable. And right now, you can get Jackery power stations on sale at Amazon for up to half off.
We’ve rounded up the best deals on Jackery solar generators and portable power stations, including popular models like the top-rated Explorer 1000 and the compact 300 Plus. Some even come with portable solar panels for added charging power. These prices are only good for a limited time, so take advantage while you can.
Best Deals on Jackery Generators
- Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station for $99 (Save $50)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 240 for $219 (Save $20)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 300 for $229 (Save $120)
- Jackery Explorer 300 Plus Portable Power Station for $239 (Save $60)
- Jackery Solar Generator 300 Plus Portable Power Station w/ 40W Book-sized Solar Panel for $299 (Save $100)
- Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 for $349 (Save $180)
- Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $649 (Save $450)
- Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro Portable Power Station for $1,199 (Save $700)
- Jackery Solar Generator 2000 Pro 400W w/ 2 SolarSaga Solar Panels for $1,999 (Save $1,600)