Written By Amanda Oliver Published Apr 5, 2023 10:56 AM

Solar generators are becoming more and more popular among outdoors enthusiasts—and for good reason. Whether you need a power source for your campsite, hunting cabin, or RV (or even off-the-grid home), they are a sustainable alternative to a standard generator. Of all the ones we’ve tested, our experts like the Jackery solar generator for its portability, ease of use, and fast charging time. We also dubbed it one of the best portable generators for camping of 2023.

Right now, Jackery solar generators, portable power stations, and portable solar panels are on sale at Amazon for up to $340 off. These amazing deals won’t last long, so don’t hesitate to add to your cart if you want to prep for the upcoming camping and hunting seasons. You won’t be disappointed when you need to power up your AC or charge your phone.

Best Jackery Solar Generator and Solar Panel Deals