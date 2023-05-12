We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Any angler knows the value of a good fillet knife—along with a good fishing knife—when cleaning and preparing your latest catch. Right now, you can get the wildly popular KastKing Fillet Knife and Bait Knife for just $22 at Amazon. That’s a savings of 20%, which isn’t too shabby.

The KastKing fillet knife features a super sharp stainless steel blade that can easily cut through any fish and a non-slip polymer grip that makes it comfortable to hold and maneuver. It comes in lengths ranging from 5 to 9 inches and is designed to be used in both freshwater and saltwater conditions thanks to its corrosion-resistant materials.

One of its 8,000+ reviewers raves: “I took this knife out the first night after ordering it and cut up 17 catfish without an issue. Sharp as hell and the perfect length in my opinion!”

Take advantage of this great price while you can—we doubt the deal will last long.