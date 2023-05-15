This Fishing Line Spooler Will Save You So Much Time—And It’s Only $13 Right Now
Never struggle to spool your reel again with this handy tool
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Trying to spool your spinning reel or baitcasting reel can be a frustrating (and time-consuming) experience. Fortunately, line spoolers exist—and right now, you can get the very popular KastKing Line Spooler on sale at Amazon for just $13. That’s a savings of more than 25%.
More than 1,500 people swear by this fishing line spooler, which makes spooling any type and size of reel a breeze. It’s designed to prevent the line from twisting while you spool, and you can do it all with just a few cranks of the handle. Bonus: It works with all fishing line, too, including monofilament, braid, and fluorocarbon.
“I can get 4 reels done in the time it used to take to do one by hand,” one angler raves. “It’s very easy to use and I love how quickly I can put line on my spinner.”
This deal isn’t going to stick around for long so we recommend snagging the KastKing line spooler for yourself sooner rather than later.