Trying to spool your spinning reel or baitcasting reel can be a frustrating (and time-consuming) experience. Fortunately, line spoolers exist—and right now, you can get the very popular KastKing Line Spooler on sale at Amazon for just $13. That’s a savings of more than 25%.

More than 1,500 people swear by this fishing line spooler, which makes spooling any type and size of reel a breeze. It’s designed to prevent the line from twisting while you spool, and you can do it all with just a few cranks of the handle. Bonus: It works with all fishing line, too, including monofilament, braid, and fluorocarbon.

“I can get 4 reels done in the time it used to take to do one by hand,” one angler raves. “It’s very easy to use and I love how quickly I can put line on my spinner.”

This deal isn’t going to stick around for long so we recommend snagging the KastKing line spooler for yourself sooner rather than later.