A good fillet knife is essential for any angler who plans on enjoying their latest catch for dinner. Right now, you can get the highly rated KastKing folding fillet knife on sale at Amazon for just $19—a savings of 20% off.

Made of super sharp stainless steel, this fillet knife is designed to be both strong and flexible at the same time and to retain its edge for a long time. The handle features a comfortable non-slip grip while the blade has a corrosion-resistant finish that allows it to hold up well for both freshwater and saltwater fishing. The best part? Unlike many fillet knives, it folds up neatly, so you can toss it in your tackle box or bag without worrying about damaging the knife or injuring yourself.

This deal is only available for a limited time, so we recommend adding the KastKing fillet knife to your cart ASAP. You can’t beat this low of a price for a decent fishing knife.