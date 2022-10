We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

If you’ve been saving up for an inflatable stand up paddle board or a sleek new fishing kayak, now is the time to buy one. You can save on individual boards/kayaks, fishing kits, and more during the two-day Prime Early Access sale at Amazon. There are many great outdoor gear deals going on right now. Sale prices are only available to those with an Amazon Prime account, but a 30-day free trial is available.

Below are the best deals on stand up paddle boards, inflatable kayaks, and boats so shop now before the end of the day today, October 12.

BlueFin Stand Up Paddle Boards

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards Under $100

Genreen Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for Adults for $95.99 (Save $84)

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards Under $200

Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Boards Under $300

Inflatable Kayaks

Inflatable Dingy Boats

Paddling Accessories