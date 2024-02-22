We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are a lot of great pocket knives out there, whether you want something for everyday carry, hunting, or survival purposes. But time and time again, we’ve found that Kershaw makes some of the best. And right now, you can one of the brand’s most iconic knives—the Kershaw Clash folding knife—on sale for nearly half off.

During this limited-time deal, the serrated folding knife is discounted to just $31. That’s an incredible price for what you’ll get.

Made of highly durable wear-resistant steel coated in black oxide, the Kershaw Clash pocket knife holds up well with frequent use and stays razor sharp. The assisted-opening design allows for quick one-handed deployment, while the partial serrations can cut through almost anything, including the toughest rope or hide. Basically, it’s as good as a hunting or camping knife as it is an EDC blade.

Add this to your cart ASAP to take advantage of the discounted price. This Kershaw pocket knife is selling out fast.