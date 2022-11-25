The Best Deals at the Kuiu Black Friday Sale 2022
You'll find hunting gear galore on sale right now at beloved brand KUIU
I was sold on KUIU gear during my mule deer hunt last month. I wore the attack pants all throughout the week and the chugach rain jacket came in handy during multiple rain storms. Even better, KUIU launched their all-new women’s hunting clothing line this year. Hunters—men and women—have a plethora of KUIU hunting gear to choose from. Their layering system is one of the best in the industry and there isn’t a better time to start building your system. Here are the best deals at the KUIU Black Friday sale going on now.
Hunting Jackets
- Base Camp Cordura Ripstop Jacket for $99.99 (Save $60)
- Rubicon Jacket for $119 (Save $80)
- Fairbanks Jacket for $119.99 (Save $80)
- Guide DCS Jacket for $179.99 (Save $70)
Hoodies and Baselayers
- Ultra Merino 125 Short Sleeve Crew-T for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Base Camp Waffle Knit Hooded Tee for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Big Ram AP Tech Hoodie for $39.99 (Save $30)
- UL Back Graphic AP Tech Hoodie for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Ultra Merino 125 Long Sleeve Crew-T for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Ultra Merino 125 Ram Long Sleeve Crew-T for $49.99 (Save $40)
Hunting Pants
- Attack Pant for $109.99 (Save $40)
- Kutana Stretch Woven Pant for $119.99 (Save $50)
- Guide Pant for $129.99 (Save $50)
Packs, Gloves, and Hats
- Kenai Beanie for $34.99 (Save $15)
- Yukon Pro Glove for $69.99 (Save $50)
- Pro Hunting Pack Kit starting at $377.26 (Save up to $300)