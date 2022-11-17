Written By Amanda Oliver
Published Nov 17, 2022 6:54 AM
If you have a hunter on your holiday shopping list this year—or if you want to treat yourself to some new apparel—the early KUIU Black Friday sale is already here. Or rather, there are a bunch of great deals at the KUIU outlet right now, from top-rated hunting jackets to super cozy baselayers and hoodies. You can save up to 54% on some of the brand’s most popular products.
Below we’ve rounded up the best deals at the KUIU Black Friday sale you can shop today. Note that colors and sizes are selling out quickly, so don’t hesitate to scoop something up if it catches your eye.
Jackets
- Base Camp Cordura Ripstop Jacket for $99.99 (Save $60)
- Rubicon Jacket for $119 (Save $80)
- Fairbanks Jacket for $119.99 (Save $80)
Hoodies and Baselayers
- Ultra Merino 125 Short Sleeve Crew-T for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Base Camp Waffle Knit Hooded Tee for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Big Ram AP Tech Hoodie for $39.99 (Save $30)
- UL Back Graphic AP Tech Hoodie for $39.99 (Save $30)
- Ultra Merino 125 Long Sleeve Crew-T for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Ultra Merino 125 Ram Long Sleeve Crew-T for $49.99 (Save $40)
Gear
- Yukon Gaiters for $74.99 (Save $15)