We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

The KUIU Labor Day sale is a great time to score some new hunting gear at a deep discount ahead of the fall season. Right now, you’ll find a bunch of early deals already going on, including price cuts on the Yukon rain jacket and the popular Guide vest.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early deals at the KUIU Labor Day sale, whether you’re shopping for a new jacket, pants, or rain gear. We’ll keep updating the list as the holiday approaches, so check back.

Best Early Deals at the KUIU Labor Day Sale

Jackets and Vests

Hoodies and Fleece

Pants