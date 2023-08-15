KUIU Labor Day Sale 2023: Best Early Deals You Can Already Shop
Some of the brand's most popular hunting gear is on sale before the holiday
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
The KUIU Labor Day sale is a great time to score some new hunting gear at a deep discount ahead of the fall season. Right now, you’ll find a bunch of early deals already going on, including price cuts on the Yukon rain jacket and the popular Guide vest.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early deals at the KUIU Labor Day sale, whether you’re shopping for a new jacket, pants, or rain gear. We’ll keep updating the list as the holiday approaches, so check back.
Best Early Deals at the KUIU Labor Day Sale
Jackets and Vests
- Super Down Ultra Vest for $119 (Save $80)
- Guide DCS Vest for $119 (Save $40)
- Guide All Season Jacket for $149 (Save $80)
- Super Down Ultra Jacket for $179 (Save $120)
- Super Down Ultra Hooded Jacket for $209 (Save $110)
- Yukon Rain Jacket for $249 (Save $130)
Hoodies and Fleece
- Base Camp Pullover Sweater for $59 (Save $30)
- Base Camp Full Zip Sweater for $59 (Save $40)
- Ultra Tiburon Hybrid Zip-T for $69 (Save $40)
- StrongFleece Hybrid 210 Zip-T for $89 (Save $40)
- StrongFleece Hybrid 260 Zip-T Hoodie for $109 (Save $50)
- StrongFleece Hybrid 280 Full Zip Hoodie for $129 (Save $150)