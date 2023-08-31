We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

When you’re heading out in the wilderness, you’ll need a camping lantern and you’ll need (or at least, want) a power bank. But what if you could have both in one convenient package? You can with the LE LED Mini Camping Lantern that has a built-in power bank. And right now, it’s on sale at Amazon for just $24.99.

With five light modes and an impressive battery life of up to 24 hours on the low setting, this compact waterproof camping lantern is bright enough and powerful enough to light your campsite all night long. It’s just over 2 inches tall, so it’s easy to tote anywhere, and has a magnetic base along with an option for hanging. Not only is it USB rechargeable, its integrated power bank can charge any of your devices—including your iPhone—on the go.

This deal won’t last long, so take advantage of the discounted price while you can. The lantern/power bank combo will be a nice addition to your arsenal of outdoor gear.