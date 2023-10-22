We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If power tools are on your wish list this holiday season, good news—early Makita Black Friday deals have already started dropping. Get up to 54 percent off some of the brand’s most popular cordless 18V power tools, including the top-rated jig saw and the versatile hammer driver-drill. You can also save big on ratchet and bit sets and other tools and accessories.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Makita Black Friday deals you can shop right now. Keep checking back as we’ll update this list often over the next few weeks as the big day approaches.

Best Makita Black Friday Deals