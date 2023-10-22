Best Early Makita Black Friday Deals 2023
Save up to $280 on Makita cordless power tools and accessories with these early sales
If power tools are on your wish list this holiday season, good news—early Makita Black Friday deals have already started dropping. Get up to 54 percent off some of the brand’s most popular cordless 18V power tools, including the top-rated jig saw and the versatile hammer driver-drill. You can also save big on ratchet and bit sets and other tools and accessories.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Makita Black Friday deals you can shop right now. Keep checking back as we’ll update this list often over the next few weeks as the big day approaches.
Best Makita Black Friday Deals
Power Tools
- Makita 18V LXT Cordless 6-1/2″ Circular Saw for $112 (Save $38)
- Makita 18V LXT Cordless Cut-Out Tool for $114 (Save $126)
- Makita 18V LXT Cordless 3/8″ / 1/4″ Square Drive Ratchet for $134 (Save $)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 1/2″ Hammer Driver-Drill for $146 (Save $72)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Compact Router for $159 (Save $121)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless Barrel Grip Jig Saw for $262 (Save $288)
- Makita 18V LXT Brushless Cordless 2-Piece Combo Kit for $279 (Save $100)