We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Makita has a reputation for making high quality power tools that perform well and last for years. Whether you’re a professional who uses tools at the job site every day or a casual user who does the occasional home renovation or cleanup project, a circular saw is something to good to have. And right now, the Makita cordless circular saw is on sale at Amazon for half off.

During this limited-time deal, you can save over $100 on the popular saw.

With its powerful 3,700 RPM motor, the Makita cordless circular saw cuts faster and more efficiently than almost any other out there. The sturdy 6.5-inch blade and precision-machined base make it very versatile—you can use it for almost any wood-cutting application. The saw itself only weighs 7.3 pounds, so it’s lightweight and comfortable to maneuver and handle for hours on end. Bonus: It has plenty of built-in safety features to prevent overheating and overloading, so you can use it for longer without issue.

This price won’t last for long, so take advantage of the deal while you can. It’s worth adding to your toolkit at such a discount.