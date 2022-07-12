Start gearing up for hunting season with Maven optics that are on sale during Amazon Prime Day. Maven is offering 20 percent discounts on some of their best binoculars, spotting scopes, and monoculars all through today and tomorrow on Amazon.com. These optics are perfect for hunting, long-range shooting, bird watching, and wildlife viewing. Plus, many of the Maven products on sale are lightweight and compact—perfect for carrying on the go. Here are some of the best Maven deals for Prime Day 2022.

Maven’s C1 binocular is on sale during Prime Day for $360. Amazon’s two-day sale will run today and tomorrow before products return to their usual price tag. Among some of the best deals are the C1 binos from Maven. This 12×24 pair of binoculars is great for hunters, shooters, and birders. It has a lightweight frame and multi-coated lenses for crystal clear viewing. They are extremely durable and incorporate fogproof, waterproof, and scratch-resistant technology. They weigh 1.54 pounds and include Maven’s unconditional lifetime warranty.

If you’re looking for a bit more power out of your binos, consider the Maven C3 12×50 binocular. They have the same durable and lightweight design as the C1 binocular but offer that extra magnification so you can gain some distance. Ideal for glassing game in big country, the C3s will serve you well in the field and at the range. They are on sale during Prime Day at 20 percent off. Pick up a pair and be ready for the fall.

