We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs.

The rub with lightweight gear is that some aspect of performance is usually sacrificed with weight—but that’s not the case at all with the Maven S.2 Spotting Scope. Lightweight, sleek, and packable, Maven’s 12-27×56 spotting scope is a quality scope at full price and a great buy at 20% off ($210 off) now until Saturday, October 8.

That 12x-27x range and 56mm lens comes in a compact 11-inch, 34-ounce scope, making the S.2 an ideal option if you’re headed into the backcountry and looking to reduce pack weight. On the flipside, you lose a bit of performance compared to the rest of Maven’s lineup—which you can conveniently compare on the maker’s site—but it’s a stellar piece of backcountry glass.

In other specs, you’ve got fluorite glass, which is great for getting incredibly sharp images out of these bigger-sized objective lenses. And what the Maven spotting scope lacks in raw magnification power compared to its siblings, it makes up with in a pretty wide field of view; at 1000-yards, it’s the widest of the S lineup (110ft). The scope does a lot of things really well, and pound-for-pound it’s one of the best scopes out there.

If you’ve been eyeing up the Maven scope, don’t hesitate—it’s only on sale for a few more days.