Memorial Day 2023 is the kickoff to summer and marks the official beginning for most of us in our camping season. As you prep for the holiday weekend, take stock of what you need for the upcoming adventures and maximize your savings during these stellar Memorial Day sales on camping gear from Solo Stove, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

Many brands are having sitewide sales, where you can save up to 85% on top products. We’ve also rounded up the best deals on hiking and camping gear at Amazon, including discounts on Kelty camping blankets, Coleman tents, and Gerber knives.

We’ll update these deals all week, so check back as new products go on sale as the holiday weekend approaches.

Amazon Memorial Day Outdoor Deals

More Amazon Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear

Backcountry Memorial Day Sale

More Great Memorial Day Outdoor Sales

Apparel and Shoes

Swiftwick: 20% off sitewide on all socks

Black Diamond: 25% off climbing, skiing and snowboarding, and hiking apparel and equipment

Keen: 25% off sitewide on hikers, sandals, and sneakers

Vasque: 25% off boots and shoes

Tentree: 50% off sitewide on all sustainable apparel

Oros: Up to 80% off performance outerwear

Camping

BioLite: 25% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, lanterns, and more

Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide on water bottles and drinkware

Rumpl: 25% off sitewide on blankets, ponchos, and towels

Kelty: 25% off sitewide on backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more

Solo Stove: 45% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, and pizza ovens

Hiking

Osprey: Up to 50% off backpacks

Nomadix: 20% off blankets

Paddling

Oru Kayak: 20% off sitewide on kayaks

ISLE: Up to $500 off select paddle boards

Intex Kayaks: Up to 44% off inflatable kayaks

Hunting and Fishing