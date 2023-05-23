SHARE

Memorial Day 2023 is the kickoff to summer and marks the official beginning for most of us in our camping season. As you prep for the holiday weekend, take stock of what you need for the upcoming adventures and maximize your savings during these stellar Memorial Day sales on camping gear from Solo Stove, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.

Many brands are having sitewide sales, where you can save up to 85% on top products. We’ve also rounded up the best deals on hiking and camping gear at Amazon, including discounts on Kelty camping blankets, Coleman tents, and Gerber knives.

We’ll update these deals all week, so check back as new products go on sale as the holiday weekend approaches.

Amazon Memorial Day Outdoor Deals

More Amazon Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear

Backcountry Memorial Day Sale

More Great Memorial Day Outdoor Sales

Apparel and Shoes

  • Swiftwick: 20% off sitewide on all socks
  • Black Diamond: 25% off climbing, skiing and snowboarding, and hiking apparel and equipment
  • Keen: 25% off sitewide on hikers, sandals, and sneakers
  • Vasque: 25% off boots and shoes
  • Tentree: 50% off sitewide on all sustainable apparel
  • Oros: Up to 80% off performance outerwear

Camping

  • BioLite: 25% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, lanterns, and more
  • Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide on water bottles and drinkware
  • Rumpl: 25% off sitewide on blankets, ponchos, and towels
  • Kelty: 25% off sitewide on backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more
  • Solo Stove: 45% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, and pizza ovens

Hiking

Paddling

Hunting and Fishing

  • Tifosi Optics: 25% off sitewide on sport sunglasses
  • Cabela’s: Save on hunting, fishing, and camping gear during the Go Outdoors Sale
Meg Carney
Meg Carney

Author of the Outdoor Minimalist and host of the Outdoor Minimalist podcast, Meg Carney, has been an outdoor and environmental writer for over six years. After studying communication arts and literature in Duluth, Minnesota, she pursued various outdoor-industry jobs that eventually led her to her current career in freelance writing.

