Best Memorial Day Outdoor Sales on Hiking and Camping Gear
Kick off your summer adventures with these awesome deals
Memorial Day 2023 is the kickoff to summer and marks the official beginning for most of us in our camping season. As you prep for the holiday weekend, take stock of what you need for the upcoming adventures and maximize your savings during these stellar Memorial Day sales on camping gear from Solo Stove, Backcountry, The North Face, and more.
Many brands are having sitewide sales, where you can save up to 85% on top products. We’ve also rounded up the best deals on hiking and camping gear at Amazon, including discounts on Kelty camping blankets, Coleman tents, and Gerber knives.
We’ll update these deals all week, so check back as new products go on sale as the holiday weekend approaches.
Amazon Memorial Day Outdoor Deals
- Mpowerd Luci Color Essence: Solar Inflatable Lantern for $18 (Save $7)
- Kelty Bestie Blanket for $22 (Save $13)
- Gerber Gear Suspension NXT Knife for $30 (Save $20)
- CamelBak Eddy+ Water Filter Water Bottle by LifeStraw for $36 (Save $9)
- Membrane Solutions Gravity Water Filter Pro 6L for $46 (Save $24)
- Coleman Camping Mantis Space Saving Table for $63 (Save $62)
- MSR PocketRocket Deluxe Ultralight Camping and Backpacking Stove for $64 (Save $21)
- Osprey Skimmer 20 Women’s Hiking Hydration Backpack for $84 (Save $36)
- KingCamp Bamboo Folding Table Camping Table for $110 (Save $30)
- Coleman 8-Person Family Tent for $251 (Save $99)
More Amazon Deals on Hiking and Camping Gear
Backcountry Memorial Day Sale
- Backcountry up to 85% off
- Big Agnes up to 57% off
- Black Diamond up to 70% off
- La Sportiva up to 65% off
- Marmot Tents up to 30% off
- Outdoor Research up to 75% off
- Patagonia up to 69% off
- Stoic up to 85% off
- The North Face up to 66% off
More Great Memorial Day Outdoor Sales
Apparel and Shoes
- Swiftwick: 20% off sitewide on all socks
- Black Diamond: 25% off climbing, skiing and snowboarding, and hiking apparel and equipment
- Keen: 25% off sitewide on hikers, sandals, and sneakers
- Vasque: 25% off boots and shoes
- Tentree: 50% off sitewide on all sustainable apparel
- Oros: Up to 80% off performance outerwear
Camping
- BioLite: 25% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, lanterns, and more
- Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide on water bottles and drinkware
- Rumpl: 25% off sitewide on blankets, ponchos, and towels
- Kelty: 25% off sitewide on backpacks, tents, sleeping bags, and more
- Solo Stove: 45% off sitewide on fire pits, camp stoves, and pizza ovens
Hiking
Paddling
- Oru Kayak: 20% off sitewide on kayaks
- ISLE: Up to $500 off select paddle boards
- Intex Kayaks: Up to 44% off inflatable kayaks
Hunting and Fishing
- Tifosi Optics: 25% off sitewide on sport sunglasses
- Cabela’s: Save on hunting, fishing, and camping gear during the Go Outdoors Sale