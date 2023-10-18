Best Early Milwaukee Black Friday Deals 2023
Get up to 60 percent off Milwaukee tools ahead of Black Friday
If you’re looking to add to your workshop this fall or winter, you can save big on new tools with the early Milwaukee Black Friday deals that have already begun. Milwaukee power tools, batteries, and other accessories are currently discounted up to 60 percent off. Save over $200 on an M18 18V battery pack or get a cordless hammer drill for under $70.
Below, we’ve rounded up the best early Milwaukee Black Friday deals that you can already shop. Check back often as we’ll keep updating this list over the next few weeks as more sales drop.
Best Milwaukee Black Friday Deals
Power Tools
- Milwaukee 12V Fuel Cordless 1/2″ Hammer Drill/Driver for $70 (Save $42)
- Milwaukee M12 12V Cordless Rotary Tool for $82 (Save $52)
- Milwaukee M18 18V Cordless 1/2″ Compact Drill/Driver for $87 (Save $129)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 4.5″ Cordless Small Angle Grinder for $109 (Save $105)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel Cordless Sawzall for $117 (Save $129)
- Milwaukee M12 1/4″ Ratchet Tool for $124 (Save $65)
- Milwaukee M18 Fuel 3/8″ Compact Impact Wrench for $144 (Save $85)
Batteries
- Milwaukee M12 RedLithium 12V Compact Lithium-Ion Battery for $31 (Save $39)
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output XC 6 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery for $85 (Save $64)
- Milwaukee M18 RedLithium High Output 18V 8 Ah Lithium-Ion Battery Pack for $139 (Save $203)