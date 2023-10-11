We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

With hunting season officially here, now is the time to be prepared to harvest that big buck or bull—which starts with having a sharp knife on hand for dressing and processing. Right now, you can get the Mossberg fixed blade skinning knife on sale for 60 percent off during Amazon October Prime Day. It’s currently discounted to just $11.95, a true bargain for a quality hunting knife.

This Mossberg knife features a 3.5-inch stainless steel fixed blade that is the perfect size for gutting or skinning a whitetail this fall and that allows great leverage for slicing through thicker tendons and muscle. It also has a lengthy gut hook that makes it easy to cut open the chest cavity without worrying about puncturing the stomach. That means a cleaner field dressing job, and better-tasting meat on the dinner table. The knife comes with a sheath to protect the edge while riding in your field pack during the hunt.

Don’t delay on snapping up one of these knives at a discount. Amazon October Prime Day only lasts through tomorrow, Wednesday, October 11.