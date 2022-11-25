We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good hunting knife is essential. While there are plenty out there from all different brands in all different sizes and all different styles, one of the most popular among Field & Stream readers (and staffers!) is the Mossy Oak Survival 15-Inch Fixed-Blade Hunting Knife. Right now, it’s just $19.99 during the Amazon Black Friday sale, which is an incredible deal on what so many call an incredible knife.

Made of durable rust-resistant stainless steel, the 15-inch Mossy Oak hunting knife has a rubber handle that’s comfortable and easy to grip and a sheath to keep it protected when not in use. You can use it for almost any outdoor excursion and activity, from camping to hunting to backpacking (it’s also a great thing to keep in a survival kit!). Bonus: It has both a smooth blade and a serrated blade, so it’s as versatile as it is tough.

This deal likely won’t last long—and it could sell out—so if you want to add this Mossy Oak hunting knife to your arsenal, you should scoop it up sooner rather than later.