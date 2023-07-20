We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Of all the cellular trail cameras out there, Moultrie makes some of the best. And right now, you can get the popular Moultrie Delta Base cellular trail cam for half off at Cabela’s. That means you can snag it for just $49.99, compared to the usual price of $100.

Between the fast trigger speed, night-vision invisible flash, and impressive detection range, this Moultrie trail camera produces incredibly high-quality images and videos—perfect for scouting. Plus, thanks to its cellular capabilities, you can check in on your camera via the easy-to-use app. The Delta offers everything from species recognition to interactive mapping and weather forecasts to free cloud storage.

This discounted price is limited-time only, so we recommend shopping sooner rather than later to take advantage of the savings. You’ll be glad come fall.