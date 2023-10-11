Fish Finders Are Up to 40% Off During October Prime Day Right Now
Save on marine electronics from Lowrance, Garmin, and more during the sale
If a new fish finder is on your radar—pun intended—Amazon October Prime Day is a fantastic time to snag one at a discounted price. Right now, you can find deals on top-rated marine electronics from Garmin, Lowrance, Humminbird, Simrad, and more. Get up to $750 off the Lowrance HDS-Live or score the Garmin Striker for under $200. You can even get the popular Deeper Pro+ castable portable fish finder on sale.
Below are the best Prime Day deals on fish finders you can shop today. The sale ends tonight, Wednesday, October 11, so don’t hesitate to grab one while you can.
Best Prime Day Deals on Fish Finders
Lowrance
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 5-Inch Fish Finder with Transducer for $295 (Save $34)
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 7-Inch Fish Finder with Transducer for $369 (Save $30)
- Lowrance HDS-Live 7-Inch Fish Finder with Active Imaging 3-in-1 for $1,007 (Save $249)
- Lowrance HDS-Live 12-Inch Fish Finder for $1,899 (Save $750)
Humminbird
- Humminbird Helix 8 Chirp MEGA SI+ GPS G4N Fish Finder for $1,049 (Save $250)
- Humminbird Solix 10 Chirp MEGA SI+ G3 Fish Finder for $2,499 (Save $200)
Garmin
- Garmin Striker 4 3.5-Inch GPS Fish Finder and Transducer for $121 (Save $20)
- Garmin Striker Vivid 4cv 4-Inch Color Fish Finder and Sonar Transducer for $170 (Save $10)
- Garmin ECHOMAP Plus 43cv 4.3-Inch Fish Finder and Transducer for $219 (Save $80)
- Garmin Striker Vivid 5cv 5-Inch Color Fish Finder and Sonar Transducer for $299 (Save $20)
More Great Fish Finders
- Lucky Kayak Portable Handheld Fish Finder for $42 (Save $28)
- ReelSonar iBobber Pulse Wireless Fish Finder for $89 (Save $10)
- Deeper PRO+ Smart Sonar Castable Portable Fish Finder for $159 (Save $30)
- Simrad Cruise 9-9-inch GPS Chartplotter with Transducer for $519 (Save $210)
- Simrad GO 9-Inch Chartplotter and Fish Finder with Transducer for $929 (Save $70)