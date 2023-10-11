SHARE

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s one day left of Amazon October Prime Day 2023—which means there are still a ton of great hunting deals to be had. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money, either. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day hunting deals under $100, from the top-rated Bushnell Banner rifle scope to the popular Moultrie Mobile Edge cellular trail camera. You can even snag a quality Gerber pocket knife for just $9.

Shop these savings while you still can—the sale ends tonight, Wednesday, October 11.

Best Prime Day Hunting Deals Under $100

1. Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $25)

Moultrie Mobile Edge Cam

SEE IT

2. Gerber Gear Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife for $9 (Save $9)

Gerber Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife

SEE IT

3. Bushnell Banner 3-9x40mm Rifle Scope for $69 (Save $57)

Bushnell Banner 2 3-9x40 Rifle Scope

SEE IT

4. Flambeau Outdoors Masters Series Mallard Duck Decoys (12-Pack) for $70 (Save $25)

Flambeau Duck Decoys

SEE IT

5. Rhino Blinds R75 2-Person Hunting Ground Blind for $69 (Save $15)

Rhino Blinds 2-Person Ground Blind

SEE IT

6. Bushnell Trophy Binocular for $99 (Save $70)

Camping photo

SEE IT

7. Rage Hypodermic Broadheads (3-Pack) for $19 (Save $26)

Rage Hypodermic NC +P

SEE IT

8. Mossy Oak Hunting 8-Piece Field Dressing Kit for $43 (Save $18)

Mossy Oak Hunting Field Dressing Kit

SEE IT

9. Tidewe Hunting Rangefinder for $63 (Save $18)

Tidewe Hunting Rangefinder

SEE IT

10. Kershaw Blur Black Everyday Carry Pocket Knife for $57 (Save $78)

Kershaw Blur Pocket Knife

SEE IT

11. Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers for $20 (Save $17)

Ocoopa Rechargeable Handwarmer

SEE IT

12. SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Trail Camera (2-Pack) for $129 (Save $50)

SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Trail Camera

SEE IT

13. Stanley x Mossy Oak Classic Flask for $19 (Save $10)

Stanley x Mossy Oak Flask

SEE IT

14. Smith & Wesson 9-Inch High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife for $18 (Save $13)

Smith & Wesson Fixed Blade Knife

SEE IT

15. Black Hole Archery Target for $44 (Save $6)

Best Crossbow Targets: Black Hole 16

SEE IT

Camping
Fishing Gear
Hunting Gear
commerce