We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s one day left of Amazon October Prime Day 2023—which means there are still a ton of great hunting deals to be had. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money, either. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day hunting deals under $100, from the top-rated Bushnell Banner rifle scope to the popular Moultrie Mobile Edge cellular trail camera. You can even snag a quality Gerber pocket knife for just $9.

Shop these savings while you still can—the sale ends tonight, Wednesday, October 11.

Best Prime Day Hunting Deals Under $100