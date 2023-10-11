The 15 Best Prime Day Hunting Deals Under $100
Get up to 55% off scopes, knives, trail cams, and more right now
There’s one day left of Amazon October Prime Day 2023—which means there are still a ton of great hunting deals to be had. And you don’t have to spend a ton of money, either. We’ve rounded up the best Prime Day hunting deals under $100, from the top-rated Bushnell Banner rifle scope to the popular Moultrie Mobile Edge cellular trail camera. You can even snag a quality Gerber pocket knife for just $9.
Shop these savings while you still can—the sale ends tonight, Wednesday, October 11.
- Moultrie Mobile Edge Cellular Trail Camera for $69 (Save $25)
- Gerber Gear Paraframe Mini Pocket Knife for $9 (Save $9)
- Bushnell Banner 3-9x40mm Rifle Scope for $69 (Save $57)
- Flambeau Outdoors Masters Series Mallard Duck Decoys (12-Pack) for $70 (Save $25)
- Rhino Blinds R75 2-Person Hunting Ground Blind for $69 (Save $15)
- Bushnell Trophy Binocular for $99 (Save $70)
- Rage Hypodermic Broadheads (3-Pack) for $19 (Save $26)
- Mossy Oak Hunting 8-Piece Field Dressing Kit for $43 (Save $18)
- Tidewe Hunting Rangefinder for $63 (Save $18)
- Kershaw Blur Black Everyday Carry Pocket Knife for $57 (Save $78)
- Ocoopa Rechargeable Hand Warmers for $20 (Save $17)
- SpyPoint LM2 Cellular Trail Camera (2-Pack) for $129 (Save $50)
- Stanley x Mossy Oak Classic Flask for $19 (Save $10)
- Smith & Wesson 9-Inch High Carbon S.S. Fixed Blade Knife for $18 (Save $13)
- Black Hole Archery Target for $44 (Save $6)