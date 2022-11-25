The Best Deals at the Orvis Black Friday Sale 2022
Whether you need new fishing gear or some outdoor apparel, Orvis has you covered
Orvis has been an industry leader in premium fly fishing and upland hunting gear for decades. They make quality fly rods, fly reels, waders, hunting vests, clothing, and more. The Orvis Clearwater rod even took home the best value award during our fly rod shootout this past summer. They have developed a loyal following because you know the quality of gear you get when you buy from Orvis.
We rounded up this list of the best deals at the Orvis Black Friday sale 2022 so you can find that new fly rod or wading boot at a great price. Be sure to check back in throughout the day for more great discounts.
Men’s Clothing
- Country Twill Long-Sleeved Button-Down Shirt for $68 (Save $30)
- Softest Tencel Blend Quarter-Zip Pullover for $84 (Save $35)
- Merino Wool Quarter-Zip Sweater 2.0 for $99 (Save $30)
- Wool Worker Shirt Jacket for $111.30 (Save $86.70)
- Ultimate Foul Weather Sweater for $139 (Save $50)
- Barbour Liddesdale Jacket for $170 (Save $50)
Women’s Clothing
- The Journey Quarter-Zip Sweatshirt for $39 (Save $40)
- The Journey Hoodie for $55 (Save $40)
- Jackson Quick-Dry Natural Fit Straight Leg Pants for $58.80 (Save $39.20)
- Pack-And-Go Jacket for $74 (Save $75)
Fishing and Hunting Gear
- Orvis Premium Fly-Tying Kit for $148 (Save $50)
- Sitka Timber Pack for $191.20 (Save $47.80)
Dog Beds
- ComfortFill-Eco Bolster Dog Bed starting at $135.20 (Save 20%)
- Memory Foam Bolster Dog Bed starting at $215.20 (Save 20%)
- Memory Foam Couch Dog Bed starting at $247.20 (Save 20%)