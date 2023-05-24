We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Memorial Day 2023 kicks off the start of summer—which means it’s the perfect time to pick up a new boat cooler or ice chest for all your boating, fishing, and outdoor adventures in the months ahead. Right now, during this early Amazon Memorial Day sale, you can get Pelican coolers for up to $97 off.

Almost every size of the popular Pelican Elite cooler is on sale starting at just $139, ranging from 20 quarts to 70 quarts. Our experts dubbed this one of the best boat coolers thanks to its amazing ice retention (it can keep ice for up to three days!) and non-skid design. It also has a bunch of cool features like a built-in stainless steel bottle opener and molded-in cup holders.

You can also get almost $100 off the popular Pelican cooler with wheels, which makes toting around beer, snacks, and water much easier—no heavy lifting here.

Below are the best Pelican cooler deals going on right now at Amazon. These will only last for a few days—or until they sell out—so act fast.

Pelican Cooler Deals