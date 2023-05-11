We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you have one of the best fishing rods, the last thing you want is for it to get damaged when you’re venturing to your next fishing location or simply storing it out of the way at home. Enter the Plano fishing rod storage tubes, which will keep your poles safe and protected—and which are on sale right now at Amazon for 33% off.

Made of durable polypropylene, the Plano tubes fully extend to 88 inches long and, thanks to the 4.5-inch diameter, can hold up to eight 7-foot fishing rods. They feature a comfortable carrying handle for toting around, whether you’re traveling by plane, car, or boat. Bonus: They collapse to just 45 inches when not in use for easy storage.

People especially love how “airline-friendly” these tubes are for flying with your fishing rods. “It’s big and long when fully extended, but will protect your rods and fits them up to 7’6 comfortably,” one 5-star reviewer shares. “I put 2 spinners, a baitcaster, an 8-wt fly rod and a 10-ft. surf rod all inside it for a trip to Florida, wrapped them with bubble wrap and they flew down with me without a scratch.”

This deal won’t last forever, so it’s best to take advantage of the savings ASAP while you can. Your rods will thank you.