Whether you have a spinning rod, a baitcasting rod, or any other type for that matter, you’ll likely want a good rod holder or two if your summer fishing will take place on a boat, kayak, or dock. Right now, you can save up to 40% on the popular Plusinno Fishing Rod Holders at Amazon—starting as low as $18.

These 360-degree adjustable rod holders are compatible with almost every type and size of rod. They’re made with tough anti-corrosion materials that can withstand even the roughest of conditions on the water, and the mounts are stainless steel, so you can trust they’ll hold steady.

Many of the 3,500+ reviewers rave about how easy the rod holders are to install and how well they work for trolling. They also like the quick release trigger that allows you to grab your rod when you’ve got a fish on the line without hesitation.

During this sale, you can get one rod holder for $18 or a pack of two for just $28. This deal won’t last for more than a day or two, so don’t hesitate to snag a few for your boat this summer.