It’s no secret that the best portable fish finders can get very expensive very fast. Fortunately, there are some good quality affordable options out there, like this Reelsonar portable fish finder. And right now, it’s on sale for an even lower price. You can get it on Amazon for just $89.

Touted as the smallest portable fish finder out there at just 5 inches, it has an impressive depth range of 135 feet and over 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The iBobber can connect your iPhone (or Android phone) and has a slew of convenient features and capabilities, from a fishfinder alarm that alerts you when fish are nearby to sonar technology that maps waterbeds and underwater structure and allows you to chart depth and water temperature.

As with any Amazon deal, this incredible discount won’t last long. And there’s always a chance the fish finder could sell out. We recommend clicking “add to cart” ASAP if you want to snag the Reelsonar portable fish finder for this crazy low price. Your wallet—and your future fishing trips—will thank you.

