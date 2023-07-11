Best Prime Day Binocular Deals 2023
Score big savings on binoculars from Vortex, Bushnell, and more
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Summer—and more specifically, Amazon Prime Day 2023—is a great time to pick up a new pair of binoculars, whether for hunting, birding, or sightseeing. With that in mind, we rounded up the best Prime Day binocular deals that will help you save a ton of money on your optics (money that you can then spend on other gear, of course). But act quickly, as the sale only lasts July 11 and 12.
Below are the best Prime Day binocular deals from top brands like Bushnell, Vortex, and Leupold.
Best Amazon Prime Day Binocular Deals
Under $75
- Bushnell Powerview Compact Folding Roof Prism 10×32 Binocular for $29 (Save $16)
- Bushnell Falcon 10×50 Wide Angle Binoculars for $39 (Save $15)
- Coleman 10-40×21 Compact Porro Prism Zoom Binoculars for $40 (Save $16)
- Celestron Outland X 8×42 Binoculars for $47 (Save $53)
- Coleman 10×50 Signature All Terrain Waterproof Binoculars for $59 (Save $40)
- Bushnell H2O Roof Prism 8×42 Binoculars for $69 (Save $68)
Under $100
- Coleman 10×34 HD Phase Coated Open Bridge Porro Prism Binoculars for $80 (Save $50)
- Bushnell Prime 10×42 Binoculars for $84 (Save $35)
Under $200
- Vortex Optics Crossfire HD 10×42 Binoculars for $148 (Save $51)
- Leupold BX-1 McKenzie HD 10×42 Binoculars for $162 (Save $18)
Under $500
- Vortex Optics Diamondback HD 10×32 Binoculars for $205 (Save $43)
- Coleman LE 15×56 Waterproof Binoculars for $230 (Save $70)
- Zeiss Terra ED 8×25 Pocket Binoculars for $293 (Save $107)
- Zeiss Terra ED 10×25 Pocket Binoculars for $340 (Save $50)