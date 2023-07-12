SHARE

The Goal Zero Yeti 3000x Portable Power Station is on sale today only for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Save $1,500 on this high capacity 3,032Wh power bank suitable for off-grid home systems or to use as an emergency backup on the go for camping or RVing.

It is equipped with seven port options that can run appliances as large as a refrigerator for 43 hours, and it can be integrated into home circuits for backup power (when paired with the Goal Zero Home Integration Kit).

While there are multiple ways to charge this power station, one of the best ways to utilize its full potential is to pair it with Goal Zero’s MPPT (Maximum Power Point Tracking) while recharging with solar.

Check out a few of the Goal Zero solar panel options that are also on sale today:

Meg Carney

Author of the Outdoor Minimalist and host of the Outdoor Minimalist podcast, Meg Carney, has been an outdoor and environmental writer for over six years. After studying communication arts and literature in Duluth, Minnesota, she pursued various outdoor-industry jobs that eventually led her to her current career in freelance writing.

