Best Deals on Kayaks and Paddle Boards at Amazon Prime Day 2023
Save up to $200 on select kayaks, paddle boards, and inflatable rafts this Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2023 may unofficially mark the halfway point of summer, but plenty of warm days remain on the horizon. Spend the rest of the season cooling off on the water with a kayak or a paddleboard with these awesome Prime Day deals.
Because SUP boards and kayaks can be pretty expensive the rest of the year, now is the time to jump on these discounts. Most of the kayaks and paddle boards on sale during Amazon’s two-day Prime Day sale are inflatable, which are perfect for anyone who is low on storage space and doesn’t drive a vehicle with a roof rack. Save up to $200 on select kayaks, paddle boards, and inflatable rafts with the best Prime Day deals below.
Kayaks
Inflatable Kayaks
- Intex Challenger Kayak for $83 (Save $87)
- Intex Explorer K2 Kayak for $88 (Save $82)
- Bestway Hydro Force: Rapid Elite X2 Kayak Set for $125 (Save $35)
- Valwix One Person Inflatable Kayak for Adults with Paddle for $152 (Save $38)
- Sevylor Quikpak K1 1-Person Kayak Blue, 8’7″ x 3′ for $154 (Save $66)
- Intex Excursion Pro Kayak Series for $157 (Save $67.50)
- Hurley Surf Tandem Inflatable Kayak for $180 (Save $45)
- Bestway Hydro Force: Rapid Elite X2 Kayak Set for $193 (Save $67)
- WOLF ARMOR Inflatable Recreational Touring Kayak, 2 Person for $299 (Save $100)
- Sevylor Big Basin 3-Person Kayak for $317 (Save $153)
- Sevylor Colorado 2-Person Fishing Kayak for $364 (Save $156)
- UpWell Inflatable Recreational 2-Person Kayak for $399 (Save $100)
Hard Kayaks
- Evrwild Premium Youth Sit-On-Top Kayak for $399 (Save $200)
Paddle Boards
- Bornway Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $170 (Save $50)
- SereneLife Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $199 (Save $140.50)
- Aqua Plus 6inches Thick Inflatable SUP for $200 (Save $50)
- Valwix Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $208 (Save $52)
- Runwave Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board 11’×33”×6” for $239 (Save $160)
- FBSport 11’×33″×6″ Paddle Boards w/Electric Pump for $240 (Save $60)
- Dama 9’6″/10’6″/11′ Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $269 (Save $51)
- MyBoat 11’6″×34″×6″ Extra Wide Inflatable Paddle Board for $280 (Save $50)
- Bestway Hydro-Force Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board for $281 (Save $52)
Inflatable Boats and Rafts
- Bestway Hydro-Force Treck Water Raft for $56 (Save $24)
- Bestway Hydro-Force Voyager Water Raft for $103 (Save $25)
- QILEBA 2-Person Inflatable Boat for Adults for $141 (Save $25)
Paddling Accessories
- Swonder Kayak Anchor for $25 (Save $10)
- Lansru Swim Vest Adult Kayaking for $44 (Save $11)
- Yukon Sport Paddle Life Vest for $52 (Save $28)
- Brightz LED Kayak Lights for $59 (Save $10)