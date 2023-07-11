Best Prime Day Fishing Deals 2023
Restock your tackle box with discounts on lures, line, and tackle during Amazon Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is full of great discounts on rods, reels, lures, and tackle. In our list of the best Prime Day fishing deals below, you can find reputable brands like St. Croix, Daiwa, KastKing, Rapala, Costa, and more all deeply on sale.
Whether you’re looking for a new rod and reel combo or a pair of fishing sunglasses, now is a great time to shop and save. Note: These discounts are only valid through July 12, so restock your tackle box while the savings are big.
Best Amazon Prime Day Fishing Deals
Rods
- Zebco Z-CAST Spincast Rod for $12 (Save $5)
- Ugly Stik GX2 Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Berkley Lightning Spinning Fishing Rod for $39 (Save $10)
- Penn Squadron III Surf Spinning Fishing Rod for $58 (Save $11)
- Abu Garcia Veritas Spinning Fishing Rod for $98 (Save $21)
- St. Croix Rods Mojo Bass Spinning Rod for $109 (Save $41)
Reels
- KastKing Summer and Centron Spinning Reel for $22 (Save $6)
- Zebco 33 Platinum Spincast Reel for $29 (Save $18)
- KastKing Rover Round Baitcasting Reel for $40 (Save $20)
- Daiwa Revros LT Spinning Reel for $41 (Save $8)
- KastKing Megatron Spinning Reel for $49 (Save $12)
- Abu Garcia Max STX Baitcast Fishing Reel for $57 (Save $22)
- Zebco Omega Pro Spincast Fishing Reel for $58 (Save $26)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Reel for $71 (Save $13)
- Abu Garcia Max Pro Baitcast Fishing Reel for $72 (Save $17)
- Daiwa Fuego LT Spinning Reel for $79 (Save $30)
- Lew’s Speed Spool LFS Baitcast Reel for $82 (Save $17)
Rod and Reel Combos
- Zebco Slingshot Spincast Fishing Rod and Reel Combo for $9 (Save $7)
- Zebco 33 Spincast Fishing Rod and Reel Combo for $27 (Save $12)
- Pflueger President Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $89 (Save $10)
- Redington Fly Fishing Combo Kit for $99 (Save $90)
- Penn Battle III Spinning Reel and Fishing Rod Combo for $179 (Save $10)
Fishing Tools
- Dr.Meter Digital Fish Scale for $8 (Save $10)
- KastKing Fishing Pliers and Fish Lip Gripper for $17 (Save $13)
- KastKing 7″ Fillet Knife and Bait Knife for $22 (Save $4)
- Rapala Fish ‘n Fillet Superflex Knife for $23 (Save $16)
- Piscifun Speed X Fishing Line Spooler for $29 (Save $8)
- Gerber Gear LineDriver Fishing Line Multi-Tool for $43 (Save $6)
Fishing Apparel
- Columbia Men’s Terminal Tackle Hoodie for $32 (Save $13)
- Huk Polarized Fishing Sunglasses for $49 (Save $10)
- Xtratuf Ankle Deck Boots for $76 (Save $24)
- Costa Del Mar Rincon Rectangular Fishing Sunglasses for $135 (Save $58)
- Simms Men’s Freestone Stockingfoot Chest-High Fishing Waders for $229 (Save $70)