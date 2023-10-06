Best October Prime Day Grill Deals 2023
Get up to $200 off top grill brands including Weber, Traeger, and Camp Chef
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
With Amazon October Prime Day coming up next week on Tuesday, October 10, there are plenty of early deals you can already shop—including discounts on grills. Ahead of the big sale, you can save big on propane gas grills, pellet grills and smokers, and charcoal grills from Traeger, Weber, Pit Boss, and more. Some of our favorites include $100 off the Traeger Pro Series wood pellet grill and $200 off the wildly popular Weber Genesis.
Below are the best early Prime Day grill deals going on this weekend. Check back often as we’ll keep this list updated as more discounts drop.
Best Amazon Prime Day Grill Deals
Gas Grills
- Char-Broil Performance 4-Burner Cabinet Style Stainless Steel Gas Grill for $385 (Save $20)
- Weber 28-Inch 3-Burner Gas Griddle for $448 (Save $100)
- Weber Spirit II E-210 2-Burner Liquid Propane Grill for $449 (Save $100)
- Weber Genesis EX-325S Liquid Propane Smart Grill for $1,079 (Save $200)
Pellet Grills and Smokers
- Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill for $413 (Save $38)
- Traeger Grills Pro Series 22 Electric Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $499 (Save $100)
- Camp Chef MZGX 24 Pellet Grill and Smoker for $599 (Save $200)
Charcoal Grills
- Cuisinart 14-Inch Portable Charcoal Grill for $29 (Save $10)
- Royal Gourmet Barrel Charcoal Grill with Side Table for $99 (Save $60)
- Weber Original Kettle 22-Inch Charcoal Grill for $139 (Save $15)
- Weber Master-Touch 22-Inch Charcoal Grill for $275 (Save $22)
Portable Camping Grills
- Fire Sense Notebook Foldable Charcoal Grill for $32 (Save $18)
- Coleman Triton 2-Burner Propane Camping Stove for $69 (Save $20)
- Cuisinart Petit Gourmet Portable Tabletop Propane Gas Grill for $123 (Save $28)
- Weber Q1000 Portable Liquid Propane Grill for $222 (Save $28)
- Weber Q1200 Portable Liquid Propane Grill for $259 (Save $30)