Best Prime Day Tool Deals 2023
Get a new power tool (or two or three) at a major discount this Prime Day
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is one of the best times of the years to find power tools majorly on sale. Right now, you can get up to $150 off tools from brands like DeWalt, Milwaukee, and Craftsman during the best Prime Day tool deals. Below are some of our top picks, including everything from impact wrenches and drills to tire inflators and jig saws.
Prime Day only lasts today and tomorrow (July 11 and 12) so shop these savings ASAP while you still can.
Best Amazon Prime Day Tool Deals
DeWalt
- DeWalt Screwdriver Bit Set, 34-Piece for $18 (Save $14)
- DeWalt 20V Max Impact Driver Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $99 (Save $100)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Multi-Tool Kit w/ Oscillating Tool, Battery, and Charger for $119 (Save $150)
- DeWalt 20V Max 7-1/4-Inch Circular Saw with Brake for $129 (Save $120)
- DeWalt 20V Max Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit w/ 2 Batteries and Charger for $129 (Save $110)
- DeWalt 20V MAX XR Jig Saw for $132 (Save $105)
- DeWalt 20V Max XR Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill/Driver Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $159 (Save $90)
Craftsman
- Craftsman V20 Cordless 1/4″ Impact Driver Kit w/ Battery and Charger for $79 (Save $72)
- Craftsman 6-Gallon Air Compressor for $129 (Save $55)
- Craftsman V20 Max 4-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit for $149 (Save $50)
- Craftsman Mechanics Tool Set, SAE / Metric, 189-Piece for $153 (Save $76)
More Great Tool Deals
- Black + Decker 20V Max PowerConnect Cordless Drill/Driver w/ 30 pc. Kit for $39 (Save $20)
- Black + Decker 20V Max Matrix Drill 6-Tool Power Tool Combo Kit for $149 (Save $50)
- Black + Decker Matrix 20V Max Power Tool Kit w/ Cordless Drill, 12 Attachments, and Storage Case for $299 (Save $55)