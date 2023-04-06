We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Apr 6, 2023 8:50 AM

With prime turkey season coming up, it’s time to stock up on some new gear. And right now, Primos turkey calls are on sale at Amazon, starting as low as $6. You’ll find great deals on both Primos mouth calls and Primos box calls. You can even snag a whole turkey hunting starter pack—which includes a box call, mouth call, Sonic Dome slate call, and wooden striker—for 25% off.

Primos makes some of the best turkey calls of 2023, according to our experts, so we recommend shopping these deals sooner rather than later. They might not last long—and you want to be prepared when you head out on your first turkey hunt later this month.

Best Deals on Primos Turkey Calls