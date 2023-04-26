We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There are regular fillet knives and then there are electric fillet knives—the latter of which make cutting and cleaning a fish a thousand times easier. Right now, you can get a great deal on the highly rated Rapala heavy-duty electric fillet knife. It’s on sale at Amazon for just $55.

With a sturdy 7.5-inch reciprocating blade and a powerful 110V motor, this electric fillet knife will process fish much faster with just the press of a button. More than 1,000 people have given it 5 stars, praising how easy it is to use and how well it holds up with regular use. “I am very impressed,” one angler raves. “Makes going through ribs filleting walleye a breeze. Almost cut my cleaning time in half.”

Act fast if you’re interested in grabbing the Rapala electric fillet knife, as a price this good isn’t going to last long. Plus check out more of the best fishing deals on Amazon right now.