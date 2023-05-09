We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While you could use regular scissors or nail clippers to cut through your favorite fishing line, sometimes those just don’t, well, cut it. Instead, you need a real tool for the job—like these Rapala retractable line scissors, which are nearly 40% off right now at Amazon. That means you can get them for just $9.

The Rapala line scissors feature durable and super sharp stainless steel blades that can easily slice through any type of line, including braid, monofilament, and fluorocarbon. The ergonomic design makes them comfortable to use and hold while out on the water and the blade safely retracts back into the body when not in use so you don’t risk cutting yourself. Plus, it has a carabiner to attach to your bag or vest so it’s always close at hand.

“Best scissors for braid I have ever used,” one person raved. Another said, “I do a lot of saltwater fishing so I need something that handles braid and heavy mono/fluorocarbon. The sharp points allow for clipping very close to the knot.”

This low price won’t stick around for long so we recommend shopping this deal ASAP while you still can.