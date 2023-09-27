We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Amanda Oliver Published Sep 27, 2023 10:14 AM

When you aren’t sitting in the tree stand decked out in camo or pulling on your waders to go cast some lines, you need something comfy to wear all season long. For that, we recommend a RedHead flannel (or two or three). After all, flannels are the unofficial uniform of fall. And RedHead—which is Bass Pro Shops’ in-house apparel brand—makes some dang good ones.

Whether you’re looking for a sherpa-lined buffalo plaid hooded jacket or a solid olive green button-down, you’ll find it all and plenty more in Bass Pro’s flannel section. Below are the best RedHead flannel shirts you can snag right now just in time for the cooler weather ahead.

Best RedHead Flannels at Bass Pro

What We Like About RedHead Flannels

As someone who has owned and worn a RedHead flannel for years, I can personally attest to how great they are. Let’s start with the most obvious: They’re just comfortable. The high quality cotton material is super soft and somehow manages to be both cozy and breathable at the same time. That means the flannel keeps you warm on cold mornings yet prevents overheating on sunny afternoons.

RedHead flannels come in almost every shade of plaid, along with solid colors. Bass Pro Shops

RedHead flannels are also very well-made. I am proof that they can hold up for years with regular wear and just tossing them in the washing machine to clean. I like how versatile the shirts are, too. They’re as good for kicking back around the campfire as they are for doing yard work. I’ve even worn them under my waders when duck hunting for extra warmth.

Another highlight of these shirts is the laidback relaxed fit and inclusive sizing. The shirts come in sizes S to 3XL in both regular and tall lengths. The adjustable cuffs allow you to customize your fit while the button-down design means you can wear it on its own or over another layer.

Final Thoughts

If you’re of the mindset that you can never have too many flannels, Bass Pro Shops is a great place to stock up. You really can’t beat the quality or the price, at under $30 a piece. With so many colors and prints to choose from—including buffalo checks, every color of plaid imaginable, and woodsy hues—there’s something for every style and size preference. Grab a few before winter hits and you’ll be nice and toasty all season long.