Last Chance to Save Big at the Bass Pro Shops/Cabela’s Spring Fishing Classic Sale
Find great deals on rods, reels, tackle, and more
It is the last week of the Spring Fishing Sale at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Anglers can still find big savings on fish finders, apparel, terminal tackle, and more. Save up to 50% off Rapala lures and up to 55% off soft plastic baits. Not to mention other blowout sales like $1200 off Lowrance Fish Finders. The sale ends this Wednesday, March 29.
Here are our favorite deals so far:
Best Deals on Fishing Rods and Reels
- Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier Spinning Reel (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Extreme XML Baitcast Combo (Save 50%)
- World Wide Sportsman Silver King Fly Outfit (Save $60)
- Penn Fierce III Spinning Combo (Save up to 47%)
- Bass Pro Shops Fish Eagle Salmon/Steelhead Float Rod (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Fish Eagle Salmon/Steelhead Casting Rod (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Fish Eagle Salmon/Steelhead Spinning Rod (Save $10)
- White River Fly Shop CGR Fiberglass Fly Rod (Save $20)
- White River Fly Shop Bighorn Fly Outfit (Save $20)
- Bass Pro Shops Crankin’ Stick Crankbait Casting Rod (Save up to 12%)
- Bass Pro Shops XPS Bionic Blade Spinning Rod (Save up to 12%)
- Lew’s Tournament XP Baitcast Reel (Save $10)
- Bass Pro Shops Johnny Morris Platinum Signature Spinning Reel (Save $20)
- Zebco Delta Spincast Reel (Save $10)
- Lew’s Mach Pro Baitcast Combo (Save $40)
- Lew’s Speed Spin Spinning Combo (Save $20)
Best Deals on Tackle Bags and Boxes
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Backpack (Save $23)
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Large Tackle System (Save 25%)
- Bass Pro Shops Advanced Anglers II Small Tackle System (Save 26%)
- Bass Pro Shops Deluxe Fisherman Series Tackle Bag (Save 30%)
- Plano Atlas Series Backpack Tackle Bag (Save $20)
- Plano Edge Terminal Box (Save $12)
- Plano Edge Utility Box (Save 22%)
- Plano Edge Micro Fly Utility Box (Save $10)
- Plano Edge Hook Utility Box (Save 20%)
- Plano Edge Micro Jig Utility Box (Save 21%)
- Plano Guide Series Tackle Box (Save $11)
- Plano 7771 Guide Series Tackle Box (Save $20)
- Plano Weekend Series Deluxe Tackle Bag (Save 41%)
Best Deals on Fish Finders
- Garmin Striker Vivid 9sv Fish Finder (Save $20)
- Garmin Striker Vivid 5cv Fish Finder (Save $20)
- Garmin Striker Vivid 7 Series Fish Finders (Save up to 4%)
- Garmin Striker 4 Sonar Fishfinder and GPS Plotter (Save $30)
- Lowrance Hook Reveal 7 Fish Finder (Save up to 37%)
- Garmin Striker Vivid 4cv Fishfinder (Save $40)
- Lowrance Hook2 4X Bullet GPS Plotter Fishfinder (Save $15)
- Garmin EchoMap Ultra 10 Chartplotter/Fish Finder-Ultra 106sv w/GT54 Transducer (Save $1000)
Best Deals on Lures
- Rapala Ike’s Custom Ink DT Dives-To Series (Save 37%)
- Rapala Shad Rap SR06 Hard Bait (Save 37%)
- Rapala Ott’s Garage Series Slim Crankbait (Save 50%)
- Rapala Shad Rap SR04 Hard Bait (Save 37%)
- Blue Fox Classic Vibrax Spinner (Save up to 21%)
- Rapala DT Dives-To Series Crankbait (Save 37%)
- Rapala Shad Rap SR09 Hard Bait (Save 37%)
- Rapala SR08 Shad Rap Hard Bait (Save 37%)
- Yamamoto Baits 4” Senko (Save 15%)
- Yamamoto Baits 3″ Senko (Save 15%)
- Berkley Gulp! Sinking Minnow (Save 25%)
- Offshore Angler Mini Slant Trolling Lure (Save 50%)
- Strike King Rage Tail Punch Bug (Save 25%)
- Berkley Powerbait Power Hawg (Save 25%)
- Berkley Cane Walker (Save 25%)
- Zoom Midsize Brush Hog (Save 16%)
Best Deals on Fishing Apparel
- Columbia Freezer Zero II Neck Gaiter (Save up to 53%)
- Huk Next Level Shorts for Ladies (Save 27%)
- Columbia PFG Mesh Ball Cap (Save up to 46%)
- Simms SolarFlex Long-Sleeve Hoodie for Men (Save $31)
- Columbia PFG Terminal Tackle Heather Long-Sleeve Shirt for Men (Save up to 46%)
- Under Armour Iso-Chill Shore Break Long-Sleeve Hoodie for Men (Save up to 46%)
- Huk Next Level Shorts for Men (Save up to 26%)
- Columbia PFG Tamiami II Long-Sleeve Shirt for Ladies (Save up to 44%)
- AFTCO Barracuda Geo Cool Hooded Performance Long-Sleeve Shirt for Men (Save 45%)
- World Wide Sportsman Baitcast Shorts for Men (Save up to 70%)
Best Deals on Fly Fishing Gear
- World Wide Sportsman Silver King Fly Outfit (Save $60)
- White River Fly Shop Aventur1 Sling Pack – Tan (Save $10)
- Cabela’s Classic Series II Neoprene Boot-Foot Waders for Men (Save $50)
- White River Fly Shop Wicker Creel Basket (Save $15)
- White River Fly Shop Montauk Stocking-Foot Chest Waders for Men (Save $35)
- White River Fly Shop Bighorn Fly Outfit (Save $20)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige Fly-Tying Station (Save $10)
- Cabela’s Prestige Trout Starter 16-Pack Fly Assortment (Save $10)
- Cabela’s Synch Fly Rod (Save $20)
- White River Fly Shop Deluxe Wader Bag (Save up to 30%)
- White River Fly Shop Prestige II Loaded Fly Reel (Save $10)
Best Deals on Fishing Tools
- Rapala R12 Lithium Fillet Knife Combo (Save $34)
- Rapala Fish ‘n Fillet Knives (Save 20%)
- Rapala Soft Grip Fillet Knife (Save 23%)
- Rapala Stainless Steel Pliers (Save 22%)
- Ugly Stik Tapered Knife (Save 25%)
- Ugly Stik 9” Pliers (Save $10)
- Ugly Stik Marine Shears (Save 25%)
- Ugly Stik Fish Skinning Pliers (Save 20%)
- Offshore Angler Aluminum Pliers (Save 20%)
- Offshore Angler Heavy-Duty Crimper (Save 20%)