The Best Deals at the Scheels Black Friday Sale 2022
Big deals on Sitka, Vortex, and Leupold.
No matter what you’re looking to buy for the holiday season, there’s no better day to buy than Black Friday, and the Scheels Black Friday sale is one of the best we’ve seen. For the biggest shopping holiday of the year, Scheels is slashing prices on some big ticket items.
There’s a whole slew of deals on Sitka, as well as a few good deals from top optics brands like Vortex and Leupold. Our gear team has been looking through every retailer’s sale this Black Friday, and few have looked as fruitful as what’s going on at Scheels. These are our favorite things you can buy, but you can check out the entire sale right here.
Sitka
- Men’s Clothing
- Hudson GORE-TEX Jacket for $426.75 (Save $142.25)
- Hudson GORE-TEX Bibs for $426.75 (Save $142.25)
- Fanatic Jacket for $351.75 (Save $117.25)
- Fanatic Bibs for $351.75 (Save $117.25)
- Traverse Full-Zip Hoodie for $164.25 (Save $54.75)
- Mountain Pants for $156.75 (Save $52.25)
- Duck Oven Jacket for $254.25 (Save $84.75)
- Women’s Clothing
- Fanatic Jacket for $351.75 (Save $117.25)
- Fanatic Bibs for $351.75 (Save $117.25)
- Jetstream Softshell Jacket in Subalpine for $284.25 (Save $94.75)
- Unisex
- Neck Gaiter in Select Camos for $33.75 (Save $11.25)
- Incinerator Muff for $104.25 (Save $34.75)
- Stratus Gloves for $96.75 (Save $32.25)
- Trucker Hat in Open Country for $22.50 (Save $7.50)
Vortex
- Viper PST 6-24×50 Riflescopre for $399.99 (Save $300)
- Viper HS 2.5-10×44 V-Plex Riflescope for $319.99 (Save $110)
- Diamondback 10×42 Binoculars for $149.99 (Save $80)
- Diamondback 3.5-10×50 V-Plex Riflescope for $149.99 (Save $100)
- Rage 4-16×42 and Crossfire Rangefinder Combo for $399.99 (Save $150)
- Sparc II Red Dot Riflescope for $99.99 (Save $100)
Leupold
- SX-2 Alpine HD 20-60×80 Angled Spotting Scope for $429.99 (Save $70)
- BX-2 Alpine HD 12×52 Binoculars for $229.99 (Save $60)
- BX-2 Alpine HD 10×42 Binoculars for $199.99 (Save $50)
Costa Del Mar Sunglasses
- Ferg Glass Polarized for $205.80 (Save $88.20)
- Diego Glass Polarized for $205.80 (Save $88.20)
- Waterwoman Glass Polarized for $198.90 (Save $85.20)
- Jose Glass Polarized for $198.90 (Save $85.20)
Smartwool
- Heavyweight Crew Hunting Socks for $18.99 (Save $10)
- Midweight Crew Hunting Socks for $12.99 (Save $8)
- Classic Edition Extra Cushion Hiking Socks for $17.25 (Save $6.75)
- Women’s Merino Base Layer for $77.00 (Save $33)
- Men’s Merino Base Layer for $77.00 (Save $33)
Danner Boots
- Men’s Pronghorn Hunting Boots for $202.46 – $224.96 (Save up to $97.49)
- Women’s Wayfinder Hunting Boots for $134.96 (Save $44.99)
LaCrosse Boots
- Men’s Alphaburly Pro Waterproof Hunting Boots for $149.96 – $194.96 (Save up to $109.99)
- Women’s Alphaburly Pro Waterproof Hunting Boots for $187.46 – $194.96 ($64.99)